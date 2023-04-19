Mitchell left in the 10th inning against the Mariners with a shoulder subluxation, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Mitchell left the contest after making a throw home in the bottom of the 10th that couldn't get Ty France at the plate. The outfielder appeared to pick up the injury after he banged into third base on a slide in the top of the frame. Mitchell is day-to-day and currently receiving treatment, but all but assuredly will be out Wednesday for the series finale against Seattle.