Mitchell (shoulder) said Tuesday that he's hoping to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville around Sept. 19, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

That would be the final week of the Triple-A regular season, and it could put Mitchell in line to return to the Brewers for the final week of the MLB regular season. The 24-year-old outfielder required surgery back in early May to repair the labrum in his left shoulder, but he's been performing most baseball activities without issue over the last couple of weeks.