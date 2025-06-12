Manager Pat Murphy said Thursday that Mitchell (oblique) will likely begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Nashville on June 20, Jack Stern of BrewerFanatic.com reports.

Mitchell has been on the shelf since late April due to a left oblique strain, though he recently resumed baseball activities at the Brewers' complex in Arizona. It's unclear how many minor-league reps the team will try to get Mitchell before activating him from the injured list, though he may still have a shot at returning to Milwaukee before the end of the month.