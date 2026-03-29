Mitchell went 2-for-4 with a walk, two RBI, one run scored and two stolen bases in Saturday's 6-1 win over the White Sox.

Mitchell made an impact from the outset, tallying a two-run single in the first inning and recording his first multi-steal game since last April. The 27-year-old has started each of the Brewers' first two games, reaching base multiple times in both. While durability has long been a concern, he's off to a strong start as the team's center fielder.