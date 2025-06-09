Brewers' Garrett Mitchell: Resumes baseball activities
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell (oblique) resumed baseball activities at the Brewers' spring training complex last week, MLB.com reports.
Mitchell's progress from a left oblique strain suffered in late April has been slow, but he's finally begun ramping things back up. Assistant general manager Matt Kleine said recently that it's possible Mitchell will be ready to return before the end of June, but a firm timetable for the outfielder's activation is unclear.
