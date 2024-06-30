Mitchell (finger) will join the Brewers in Denver on Monday to be activated from the injured list for the series opener against the Rockies, Adam McCalvy of MLB.comreports.

The 25-year-old has missed the first three months of the season due to a fractured finger, but he's ready to join the Brewers after a 14-game rehab assignment in the minor leagues. Milwaukee will now have a severe logjam in the outfield, with Mitchell joining a group of Christian Yelich, Blake Perkins, Sal Frelick and Jackson Chourio. Frelick saw time at third base during spring training, but Joey Ortiz (neck) has played his way into the starting job during the first half.