Brewers' Garrett Mitchell: Shines in spring game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, four RBI and a walk in Thursday's spring game against the Rockies.
Mitchell had recorded only five plate appearances all spring prior to Thursday, but he showed no signs of rust, opening the contest with a homer and reaching twice afterward. Health has always been the biggest question for Mitchell, who did not take the field after April last year due to a shoulder injury that ultimately required surgery. He is healthy now, and if he remains so he is slated to open the season as the primary option in center field for the Brewers.
