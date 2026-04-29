Brewers' Garrett Mitchell: Sitting against lefty
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks.
With the Diamondbacks sending southpaw Eduardo Rodriguez to the bump, Mitchell will hit the bench along with fellow left-handed hitters Sal Frelick and David Hamilton. Blake Perkins will draw the start in center field in Mitchell's stead.
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