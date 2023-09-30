Mitchell isn't in the Brewers' lineup Saturday against the Cubs.
The lefty-hitting Mitchell will take a seat to begin Saturday's game as southpaw Jordan Wicks starts on the bump for the Cubs. Blake Perkins will start in center field instead while batting ninth.
