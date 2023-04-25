Mitchell will have surgery on his left shoulder after receiving a second opinion Tuesday, Sophia Minnaert of Bally Sports Wisconsin reports.

After suffering significant damage to his labrum while sliding into third base last week against Seattle, Mitchell will now officially undergo surgery. The speedy center fielder will likely be held out of action until the final weeks of the season, if not the remainder. Since Mitchell's injury, Joey Wiemer has received the majority of reps in center field for Milwaukee, but that could change once Tyrone Taylor (elbow) and Sal Frelick (thumb) recover from their respective injuries.