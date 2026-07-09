Brewers' Garrett Stallings: Sent back to minors

The Brewers optioned Stallings to Triple-A Nashville on Thursday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Stallings struck out four batters across three shutout innings during his two appearances with the big club, but he'll end up as the odd man out of Milwaukee's pitching staff following Logan Henderson's (back) return from the injured list. Stallings owns a 3.36 ERA and 1.24 WHIP through 67 innings in the minors, and his strong first impression in the majors figures to increase his chances of returning to the Brewers' bullpen later in the year.