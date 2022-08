Renfroe went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Friday's loss to the Cubs.

The homer, which hit the scoreboard in left field at Wrigley Field, was Renfroe's second in as many days and ninth since the All-Star break came to a close. He owns a stellar .935 OPS over that stretch, and thanks to his hot hitting has been in the lineup for all 25 games the Brewers have played in the second half.