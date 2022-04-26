Renfroe is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pirates.

Renfroe will hit the bench for only the second time in the Brewers' first 18 games of the season. Tyrone Taylor will pick up a start in right field in place of Renfroe, who followed up a 3-for-4, two-extra-base-hit performance in Saturday's win over the Phillies with an 0-for-7 showing at the dish between the Brewers' subsequent two contests.