The Brewers reinstated Bukauskas (neck) from the 15-day injured list Monday and optioned him to Triple-A Nashville.

Bukauskas made two rehab appearances for Nashville last week to prove that he's no longer bothered by the strained neck, but the Brewers simply don't have room on the 26-man active roster at the moment for another low-leverage reliever. He'll continue to work out of the Nashville bullpen and could be an option to rejoin the big club the next time Milwaukee needs a fresh arm.