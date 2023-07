Bukauskas was recalled by the Brewers on Saturday.

Bukauskas made one big-league appearance for the Mariners in early April before being designated for assignment. He was claimed by Milwaukee but promptly placed on the injured list with a cervical strain. He initially remained in the minors once his rehab stint ended but will now get his chance at the highest level, where he'll look to improve on his 7.85 ERA and 1.91 WHIP through 18.1 career innings.