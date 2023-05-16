The Brewers recalled Bukauskas from Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Bukauskas will fill the place of Gus Varland, who was DFA'd by the Crew on Tuesday. Bukauskas pitched just one major-league inning this season before being waived by Seattle and claimed by Milwaukee in April. Since then, he's been rather unimpressive in Nashville to the tune of a 6.35 ERA and 1.54 WHIP through 5.2 frames. Given his shaky history, the 26-year-old reliever likely won't see many high-leverage situations.
More News
-
Brewers' J.B. Bukauskas: Claimed off waivers by MIL•
-
Mariners' J.B. Bukauskas: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Mariners' J.B. Bukauskas: Recalled from Tacoma•
-
Mariners' J.B. Bukauskas: Sent to minors camp•
-
Mariners' J.B. Bukauskas: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Mariners' J.B. Bukauskas: Designated for assignment•