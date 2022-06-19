Alexander (1-0) earned the win against the Reds on Saturday, allowing three runs on eight hits while striking out two and walking one in 5.2 innings.

Saturday's start was Alexander's fourth of the season. He threw 50 of 80 pitches for strikes, walking just one batter. Although he allowed eight hits, he limited the damage to just two earned runs and three total runs and picked up the win. Alexander will carry a 2.42 ERA into his next appearance.