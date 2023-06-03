Wiemer went 1-for-3 with two walks and a two-run home run in Friday's 5-4 win over the Reds.

Wiemer put the Brewers on the board with a two-run home run in the second, marking his sixth long ball of the season. The 24-year-old rookie has been thrust into an expanded role in 2023 due to injuries to Tyrone Taylor (elbow) and Garrett Mitchell (shoulder), and while Wiemer's .201/.271/.366 slash line doesn't pop off the page, he's showcased a versatile skill set by smashing six home runs and stealing nine bags through 55 games (181 plate appearances). He's also played an above-average center field, which should keep him in the lineup on a regular basis.