Wiemer went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the Cardinals.
Wiemer launched a solo home run off of Jordan Montgomery in the fifth to even the game at 2-2 but struck out his other three times up. It was his second homer in May and just his fourth of the year. The 24-year-old has struggled to get going at the plate since he opened up the year with a hit in seven straight games. He's now struck out 11 times over his last 22 plate appearances and is slashing just .208/.275/.360 with 11 extra base hits, 13 RBI, 16 runs and a 12:37 BB:K over 138 plate appearances thus far.