Wiemer went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the Astros.
Wiemer got the Brewers on the board in the third with a towering shot to center field but went down swinging his other two times up. It has been a rough go at the plate for the 24-year-old rookie, who is now slashing .204/.267/.365 with five homers, 14 RBI, 17 runs, five steals and 12:42 BB:K over 150 plate appearances. He has struck out multiple times in four of his last six games but is still garnering a majority of the starting share in center field.