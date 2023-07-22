Wiemer will sit Saturday against Atlanta.

Sal Frelick was called up for the first time Saturday and could cut into Wiemer's playing time going forward, though he'll be right field on this occasion while Blake Perkins takes Wiemer's spot in center. Wiemer's strong defense in center field means he's been a productive enough player despite his .207/.292/.386 slash line (84 wRC+), but as the Brewers' outfield gets more crowded, he'll need to avoid a further dip at the plate if he's to remain a regular.