Wiemer will be on the bench for Saturday's game against the Pirates.

Wiemer has shown some encouraging signs this season, and his 11 homers and 10 steals through 80 games have helped prop up his fantasy value, but things have been trending in the wrong direction for him in recent weeks. Since June 9, he's hit .136/.246/.322 in 19 games while striking out 36.2 percent of the time. He'll get a rest Saturday with Blake Perkins taking over in center field.