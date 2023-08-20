Wiemer is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers.

Wiemer has operated as Milwaukee's primary center fielder for most of the season, but he'll sit Sunday for the sixth time in the past eight games, with both of those starts coming against left-handed pitchers. It appears the 24-year-old will now have to settle for a spot on the small side of a platoon in center field. Sal Frelick is dealing with a hamstring injury, so it'll be Christian Yelich, Tyrone Taylor and Mark Canha starting from left to right in the outfield.