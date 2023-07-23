Wiemer is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta.

Wiemer is on the bench for a second straight day, with Adam McCalvy of MLB.com relaying that the consecutive absences fall in the category of a baseball decision rather than the outfielder dealing with an unreported injury. Though he already looks like one of the better defensive center fielders in the majors, the rookie's production at the plate has slipped of late. Since the start of July, Wiemer is slashing .200/.333/.300 with two extra-base hits in 16 games.