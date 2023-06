X-rays taken of Wiemer's left hand came back negative after he was hit by a pitch in Wednesday's win over the Mets, MLB.com reports.

Wiemer remained in the contest after being plunked by an Adam Ottavino offering in the eighth inning before being sent for precautionary X-rays after the game, which came back clean. It's possible the outfielder will get a day of rest if he's sore, but he's managed to avoid any broken bones.