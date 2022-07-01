Davis (back/ribs) is starting in center field and batting ninth in Friday's series game against the Pirates.
After crashing into the outfield wall Wednesday, Davis was forced to miss the remainder of the contest and was also unavailable for Thursday's loss. He will now return to the lineup in center field where he will fill in for Tyrone Taylor.
