Davis will start in center field and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Pirates.

After Hunter Renfroe (calf) landed on the 10-day injured list June 26, Davis appeared to settle into a short-side platoon role in the outfield with Jace Peterson, but both Davis and Peterson look as though they'll have an opportunity to play on a near-everyday basis in the short term. Tyrone Taylor (concussion) joined Renfroe on the injured list Sunday, creating openings in center and right field that will most likely be filled by Davis and Peterson until one of the two injured outfielders is activated. Davis is a strong defender who brings good speed, but a weak bat and a spot at the bottom of the Milwaukee lineup likely won't lend itself to much fantasy value.