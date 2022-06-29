Davis was diagnosed with low back/rib cage discomfort after leaving Wednesday's game against the Rays, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Davis crashed into the wall in center field on a diving catch in the bottom of the second inning and initially remained in the game, but he exited in the bottom of the third inning. The 30-year-old should tentatively be considered day-to-day prior to Thursday's series opener in Pittsburgh.
More News
-
Brewers' Jonathan Davis: Exits after spectacular catch•
-
Brewers' Jonathan Davis: May move into short side of platoon•
-
Brewers' Jonathan Davis: Steals base in win•
-
Brewers' Jonathan Davis: Starting again Sunday•
-
Brewers' Jonathan Davis: Contract selected by Milwaukee•
-
Brewers' Jonathan Davis: Sent to minor-league camp•