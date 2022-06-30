Davis (back/ribs) isn't starting Thursday against the Pirates.
Davis was removed from Wednesday's game against the Rays due to low back/rib cage discomfort, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be available off the bench Thursday. Andrew McCutchen is shifting to right field while Jace Peterson enters the lineup at third base.
