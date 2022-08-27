site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Jonathan Davis: Out with elbow injury
Davis was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right elbow effusion Saturday.
Davis has gotten into 37 games for the Brewers this season, hitting .224/.344/.237. Garrett Mitchell was recalled to take his place on the roster and could fill the same bench outfielder role.
