Davis isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Pirates.
Davis started in the first six games of the month but will take a seat for a second consecutive matchup Saturday. Andrew McCutchen is shifting to center field while Keston Hiura serves as the designated hitter.
More News
-
Brewers' Jonathan Davis: Steps out of lineup•
-
Brewers' Jonathan Davis: Could be fixture in lineup•
-
Brewers' Jonathan Davis: Back in lineup Friday•
-
Brewers' Jonathan Davis: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Brewers' Jonathan Davis: Managing low back, rib cage issues•
-
Brewers' Jonathan Davis: Exits after spectacular catch•