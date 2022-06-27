Davis went 1-for-3 with an RBI, a run scored and a steal in Sunday's victory over the Blue Jays.

Davis knocked in Tyrone Taylor on an infield single in the second inning, then came around to score later in the inning on a Willy Adames Single. Davis also picked up his first steal of the season in Sunday's game. Since Milwaukee selected his contract on June 18, the outfielder has five hits in five games and is slashing .278/.381/.278 during that span.