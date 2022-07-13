Davis went 1-for-3 with a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in a 6-3 win Tuesday in Minnesota.

In the sixth, Davis drove in a run with a single, stole second base and came around to score on Willy Adames' homer. The stolen base was his fifth of the season and fourth in July. He's started 13 of the last 17 games in center field for Milwaukee, hitting ninth in the lineup each time. The 30-year-old has never had more than 103 big-league plate appearances in a season and has a chance to eclipse that mark this season.