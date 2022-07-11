Davis went 2-for-3 with a double, a stolen base and two runs scored in an 8-6 loss Sunday against Pittsburgh.

Davis singled, stole second and scored in the third and doubled and scored in the fifth. He was removed for a pinch hitter in the ninth inning with David Bednar on the mound. It was Davis' first multi-hit game since his season debut on June 18 and the double was his first extra-base hit of the season.