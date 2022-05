Hader (personal) has rejoined the Brewers and is available for Friday's game against the Nationals, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Hader was unavailable earlier this week while tending to a family situation but is now back and ready for Friday's series opener. The left-hander has converted all 14 save opportunities and has a 0.53 WHIP and 21:5 K:BB over 13.1 scoreless innings.