Hader struck out the side in a perfect ninth inning Monday to record his 14th save of the season in a 1-0 win over Atlanta.

Of the 15 pitches he threw, Atlanta batters were only able to make contact with one of them -- a foul ball on a 98.3 mph sinker by Austin Riley. Hader remains one of the most dominant relievers in the game, and he has yet to be charged with a run this season while giving up only two hits in 13.1 innings with a 21:5 K:BB.