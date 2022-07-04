Hader struck out two batters in a scoreless ninth inning to notch a save over the Pirates on Sunday. He allowed one hit and one walk.

Hader found himself in a bases-loaded, two-out jam but he escaped to preserve the 2-0 victory for Milwaukee. After nine straight outings without issuing a free pass, he's now walked a batter in consecutive appearances for the first time since April 12 and 13. Still, the superstar closer owns a stellar 43:8 K:BB and a 1.05 ERA while going 25 for 26 in save chances this season.