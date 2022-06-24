Hader picked up a save against the Cardinals on Thursday, striking out two batters in a perfect ninth inning.

Hader's dominance has come to be expected at this point, so the impressive two-strikeout perfect inning feels merely run-of-the-mill. In fact, the left-hander has struck out multiple batters in five of his past seven outings -- each of which has been exactly one inning in length. Hader has left no doubt about his status as the league's best closer, tying for the MLB lead with 21 saves while posting a minuscule 0.83 ERA and 0.60 WHIP along with an absurd 36:6 K:BB across 21.2 innings.