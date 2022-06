Hader struck out the side in a perfect ninth inning and earned a save over Washington on Sunday.

After blowing a save and coughing up his first two runs of the year in his last appearance, Hader got right back into a groove by punching out three straight Nationals on 15 pitches. He's now sporting a 33:6 K:BB and a 0.92 ERA through 21 appearances. The 28-year-old southpaw has now gone five straight outings without issuing a walk.