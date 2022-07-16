Hader (0-4) allowed six runs on five hits and a hit batter in one-third of an inning, taking the loss Friday versus the Giants.

Hader gave up three home runs, including a walkoff grand slam to Mike Yastrzemski after solo shots from Joey Bart and Darin Ruf made it a one-run game. After starting the year in dominant form for two months, Hader's season has taken a sour turn of late. He's allowed 15 runs across 12.1 innings in his last 14 appearances, which includes both of his blown saves this year. He's 27-for-29 in save chances with a 4.50 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 52:11 K:BB in 30 innings overall. Extended struggles haven't often been a thing in the southpaw's career, so it's worth monitoring how he responds after the All-Star break.