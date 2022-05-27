Hader earned the save against the Cardinals on Thursday, pitching a scoreless ninth inning during which he allowed one hit and one walk while striking out one.

Hader was reinstated from the family medical emergency list earlier in the day and was called into action in the ninth inning with the Brewers leading by one run. He got into trouble by allowing two of the first three batters he faced to reach base but was able to close out the contest and earn the save. Hader is tied for the MLB lead with 16 saves in 16 opportunities on the campaign and has yet to allow a run over 14.2 innings. He's also racked up a 22:6 K:BB and posted a 0.61 WHIP.