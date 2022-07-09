Hader gave up one earned run on two hits and a walk while striking out two to earn the save in a 4-3 win over the Pirates on Friday.

Hader had some trouble with the Pirates in the ninth inning, but he managed to close out the game to pick up his MLB-leading 26th save. The game ended on a Daniel Vogelbach RBI single to right center which scored Diego Castillo. With two outs and running on contact, Kevin Newman tried to score from first on the play but was thrown out at the plate on a relay throw. Despite relying on his defense to get the job done, Hader earned a dramatic road save and he will carry elite numbers into his next appearance.