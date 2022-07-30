Hader allowed one hit and struck out three batters in a scoreless ninth inning to earn his league-leading 29th save in Friday's 4-1 win over the Red Sox. He did not walk a batter.

The left-hander threw only 12 of 22 pitches for strikes, and the only blemish against him was a one-out single from Bobby Dalbec. Hader gave up 12 runs over his last six outings prior to the All-Star break, though he's been better since the intermission with one run allowed and a 7:1 K:BB across four frames. He doesn't appear to be fully back to his dominant early-season form but is trending in the right direction.