Hader earned the save Tuesday, striking out the side in the ninth in a 6-3 win in Minnesota.

Hader fanned Gio Urshela, Gary Sanchez, and Luis Arraez to close out the game and pick up his 27th save. Earlier Tuesday it was reported that Hader was on the bereavement list but that announcement was made erroneously and the lefty was available to close out Tuesday's game. It was the fourth time this season that he closed out a game by striking out the side. He is now 27-for-28 in save chances and continues to dominate opponents with 52 strikeouts in 29.2 innings.