Hader got the final out of Saturday's 5-1 win against the Nationals, earning the save.

Hader appeared to have the night off, but Hoby Milner put two runners on in a four-run game and the 28-year-old's services were deemed necessary. He induced a Matt Adams flyout to notch his 15th save, ranking second in the league, in his first appearance since May 16 after some time away from the team. Hader has delivered the save in all 15 of his appearances across 13.2 innings and is till yet to surrender a run.