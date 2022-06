Hader allowed a hit and a walk during a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save in Wednesday's 5-3 win at Tampa Bay. He did not strike out a batter.

The left-hander certainly wasn't at his best Wednesday as he allowed the first two batters to reach via a single and a walk, but he retired the next three hitters to lock down the win. Hader is 24-for-25 in save opportunities and has a 1.09 ERA, 0.69 WHIP and 41:7 K:BB across 24.2 innings this year.