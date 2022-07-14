Hader (0-3) allowed three earned runs on two hits and a walk without recording an out to take the loss Wednesday against the Twins.

Hader entered the game with the score knotted at one in the ninth inning, but he served up a walk-off three-run home run to Jose Miranda. While it doesn't change his outlook much in the long term, Hader has now allowed at least one earned run in four of his last five appearances. He's still managed two saves in that span but has also taken two losses. Despite the recent struggles, Hader still owns a 2.73 ERA with a 52:11 K:BB across 29.2 frames for the season.