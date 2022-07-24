Hader picked up the save Sunday, allowing a run on two hits while striking out two in a 10-9 victory over Colorado.

After striking out the first two batters, Hader gave up a triple and a single to cut the lead to one. With Kris Bryant at the plate, Hader got behind in the count 2-0 before getting Bryant to softly ground out, ending the game. Hader has earned the save in three of his last four opportunities despite allowing 13 runs over his last 6.1 frames. The lefty has seen his ERA jump from 1.05 on July 3 to 4.50 after Sunday's outing. With the Brewers battling for a spot in the postseason, manager Craig Counsell may be less patient with Hader if his struggles continue.