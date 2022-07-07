Hader (0-2) allowed one earned run on one hit and one walk while striking out two across one inning to take the loss Wednesday against the Cubs.

Hader entered the game in the ninth inning with the score knotted at one, but he allowed a leadoff walk and a two-out double to allow the game-winning run. Though hardly a reason to panic, Hader has quietly struggled across the last month, allowing five earned runs across 10 innings -- three of which have come from solo homers. Even with the moderate struggles, Hader has a spectacular 1.63 ERA with a 47:9 K:BB across 27.2 frames for the campaign.