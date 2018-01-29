Play

Manager Craig Counsell said Sunday that Guerra will compete for a spot in the Brewers' starting rotation during spring training, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

2017 didn't go quite as planned for Guerra. The 32-year-old was tabbed as the team's Opening Day starter after a breakout rookie campaign in 2016, though he injured his calf in the third inning and was subsequently forced to miss two months. Guerra held his own in a few starts following his activation, but poor control ultimately caught up to him (5.5 BB/9) and he was dropped from the rotation at the end of July as his ERA approached 5.00. Despite his struggles last season, the Brewers have a pair of openings in their rotation heading into 2018, and -- assuming Milwaukee doesn't add any additional pitching help via trade or free agency before spring -- Guerra will get a chance to compete with the likes of Brent Suter, Brandon Woodruff and Yovani Gallardo for one of the final spots in the rotation.

